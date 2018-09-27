Barbara Buck ForcherAugust 9, 1937 - September 25, 2018Barbara Jane Buck Ingram Forcher was born in Robinson to Karl August Buck and Mary Minnie Rueter Buck on August 9, 1937, left this world for a better place September 25, 2018 due to complications from congestive heart failure. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 28, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 29, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery, with Pastor Stephanie Spitzer-Hanks officiating and Pastor Jerry Freedman giving the Eulogy.Her childhood days were happy and spent on the family dairy farm doing all the things farm children do. Barbara was a pretty child, fourth of five, and a quiet child who was full of thought. She had a sense of exactness. She was a good student in Robinson, Waco Tech and then Texas Women's University.While at TWU she dated and then married Jess Ingram. The couple moved frequently, living in Waco, Arizona, Arkansas, back to Texas and Lufkin, Temple, Marlin, and Longview. Children were added in Arizona (Jeffrey Karl), Arkansas (Brian Lee), Texas (Michael William) and her life was full with this family.Then her life changed and she moved back to Robinson. She was a single mother with three children, no job, no place to live but parents that loved and protected her and helped her start a new life. Her dad helped her get a home on the farm. She found a job with Central Texas Iron Works where she worked until her retirement. It wasn't always easy working but she created a good home for her boys.During this time she met James Conrad Forcher. They married and were good for each other. Now Barbara was blessed with daughters and another son. Life was good.The couple travelled around the world to many locations including China and often visiting Barbara's family in Germany. But they mostly enjoyed their little house in Robinson, each other, and spending time with their blended family.Barbara liked accurate records. Her record keeping began with family research, then broader family tree research with both Buck and Rueter families. Next she became interested in the Robinson Cemetery so it is well catalogued in her records, which then led her to the county cemetery cataloguing. At this time she was also the historian for St. John United Church of Christ so the members are pictured and recorded.The loving family she leaves behind include her husband, James; sons, Jeffrey, Brian, and Michael; step-son, Joe Pete; step-daughters, Jaime, Janice, and Judi; grandchildren, Jacey, Lauren, Amanda, Logan, and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Allie and Hunter; as well as brothers, John, and Herbert "Butch"; sister, Wanda; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Mary; and her oldest brother, Karl Herman Buck.In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Barbara Forcher Honorary Scholarship at the Masters Workshop (tmwcamp.com or 254-662-0441).Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
