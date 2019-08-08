Nathaniel Foote, Jr.August 15, 1937 - August 6, 2019Nathaniel "Sonny" Foote, Jr., age 81, of Turnersville, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jon Crosby and the Rev. Matt Dossey officiating. Burial will follow at Turnersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.He is survived by his wife, Paula Foote; sons, Than Foote and wife, Traci, Joe Foote and wife, Crystal; five grandchildren, Hallie Foote, Wade Foote, Bracy Foote, Truett Foote and Pate Foote.Memorials may be made to the Turnersville Presbyterian Church Restoration Fund, c/o Ed Leach, 2171 Hay Valley Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528 or charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

