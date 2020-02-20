Raymond G. FloydJuly 21, 1929 - Feb. 16, 2020Raymond G. Floyd, age 90, of Gatesville, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Bruce Mercer officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

