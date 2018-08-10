Al Flores, Sr.February 19, 1948 - August 7, 2018Al Flores, Sr., 70, of Bellmead, passed away, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Waco.Rosary service will commence at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with Deacon Jessie Garza as Celebrant. Visitation will follow until 8:00 p.m.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 13, at St. Francis on the Brazos, with Deacon Jessie Garza as Celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.