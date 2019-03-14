Keila Ruby Flores
May 23, 1985 - March 10, 2019
Keila Flores, 33, of Waco, Texas, passed away March 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd., Waco Texas 76710, with her uncle, Jaime Blake, officiating. A reception will follow in the church's fellowship hall.
She was born in Waco to Jose Luis and Maria Flores. She graduated from STARS High School and McLennan Community College. She enjoyed spending time with her children, especially watching movies together. With Samara, she enjoyed shopping. She collected Funko-Pops with Aeden. With Kile, she loved cuddling him and taking pictures. She loved sharing life with Chris, especially fishing together and joking around with one another.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Anna Marie.
She is survived by her children, Samara, Aeden, and Kile Reyes, and Jordan Nares; significant other, Chris Rodriguez; brothers, John Flores and wife, Elia, and Luis Flores and wife, Monica; nephew, Angel Flores; nieces, Aile Flores and Amari Flores; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Her joyful spirit will be missed by many.
The family invites you to leave a message on her "Tribute Wall"
