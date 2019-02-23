Robert Glenn Fletcher1963 - 2019Robert "Robbie" Glenn Fletcher went home to be with Jesus early Thursday morning, February 21, 2019, at the age of 55. There will be a private family burial on Monday, February 25. A memorial service will follow at First Baptist Church of Robinson at 1:30 p.m. on the same day, with Brooks Kimmey officiating.Robbie was born in 1963, in Waco, Texas, the son of the late Larry and Barbara (Messec) Fletcher. He graduated from Robinson High School and Baylor University and worked for many years as an educator and also in cybersecurity.Robbie was deeply compassionate, a caregiver to many both in his family as well as to friends and remained playful and mischievous his whole life. He always kept you guessing, could bring a smile to anyone, and constantly wanted others to know Jesus. He found his pride and joy in his family.He will be dearly missed by his wife, Susan Fletcher of 32 years; daughter, Bethany Lundeen and husband, Erik; sister, Tracy Fletcher Gleitman and husband, Ron. He is also survived by brother-in-law, David Reed (Dana); sister-in-law, Rebecca Nickell (Jeff); mother-in-law, Marcell Reed; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death were parents, Larry and Barbara.A guestbook is available during opening hours at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Robinson or the Alzheimer's Association.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
