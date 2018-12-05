Larry D. Fletcher1944 - 2018Larry Dale "Buzz" Fletcher died peacefully at home on December 3, 2018 in Robinson, Texas, at the age of 74. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, December 8, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 7, also at the funeral home.Larry was born in 1944 in Waco, TX, he graduated from Waco High. Larry resided in Waco and Robinson for most of his life, He was founder and owner of Rocket Glass and Mirror until retirement. Larry loved photography, feeding birds and was a member of the Mustang Motorcycle Club of America.He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Barbara; parents, Lawrence and Annie Fletcher; brother, Jerry; nephews, Michael Fletcher, Keith Fletcher, Brad Braziel, and Jeff Messec.Larry is survived by his son, Robert and wife, Susan, of Lorena, TX; daughter, Tracy Gleitman and husband, Ron, of Skaneateles, NY; sister, Virginia Hammitt of Waco, TX; brother, Danny Fletcher and wife, Kaye, of Waco, TX; grandson, Fletcher Gleitman; granddaughter, Bethany Lundeen and husband, Erik, of Waco, TX; sister-in-law, Pam Braziel and husband, Lesly, of Waco, TX; brother-in-law, Jimmy Messec and wife, Linda, of Hot Springs, AR; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.In lieu of flowers the family request a donation to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
