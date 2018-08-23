Clark FlentgeJuly 14, 1942 - Aug. 19, 2018Clark Flentge, 76, of Marlin, passed away, Sunday, at his residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 26, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time and from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25. Our family would like to share a glimpse of his life story. Please see complete obituary at www.adams-funeralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.