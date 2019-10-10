John Fleming, Jr.Nov. 23, 1943 - Oct. 4, 2019John Fleming, Jr., 75, passed away on October 4, 2019 in Waco, Texas, due to heart problems. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Kosse, 100 N. Myrtle, Kosse, Texas.John was born in Lott, Texas, November 23, 1943, to John, Sr. and Inez Fleming. He was raised in Lott and grew up to proudly serve ten years in the U.S. Navy. After serving in the military, he opened his own appliance business. John retired many years later and spent his final years in Kosse, Texas, married to Mary Jo Coker.He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; children, John Fleming III, Nathaniel Fleming, Ali Youssefi, and Zahra Brown. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

