Freddie FinleyMarch 7, 1956 - Jan. 4, 2019Services for Freddie J. Finley will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 at W. H. Littles & Sons Mortuary Chapel - Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.