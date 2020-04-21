Sophie Fincher
Jan 2, 1930 - April 17, 2020
Sophie Fincher was born in Bayonne, NJ, on January 2, 1930.
She attended parochial and public school. Upon graduating, she took a business course and then held several jobs, including with AT&T, as a telephone operator, and with RCA, making radio tubes.
While still living in Bayonne, she met William L. (Bud) Fincher, a Navy diver. They were married on September 11, 1954.
After living in a number of places, they eventually settled in the Waco area. Mrs. Fincher enjoyed helping the elderly, troubled youth, various charities, and perhaps most of all, "the crowd" at Whataburger in Bellmead and Donald Citrano's Coffeeshop Café in McGregor.
She is survived by two sons, Steve and Bill; granddaughter, Monika; and great-grandson, Rudy.
She was a Roman Catholic.
Due to current social restrictions, the family will hold a private service.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
