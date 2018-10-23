Larry W. FikesMarch 25, 1949 - Oct. 20, 2018Larry Wayne Fikes went to be with our Lord and Savior, October 20, 2018, after battling the most aggressive type of Parkinson's CBD for four years. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with The Rev. Rick Aguilar officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 24, at the funeral home.Larry was born on March 25, 1949, in Waco, TX. He graduated from Richfield high School, class of 1967. Larry joined the Army in 1969 and served for two years. He worked at Broadmore – Fleetwood homes. He married Barbara Adcock and they had two children, Laura and Mark Fikes. He worked bingo at the American legion post 121 for many years. Larry worked in podiatry in the Waco and Temple VA offices for almost 30 years where he retired. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle, BBQ and spend time with family.Larry was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn Chudej and Adrian Fikes Sr. and brother David Fikes.Larry is survived by his brothers, Adrian Fikes Jr. and J.D. Fikes; his children, Laura Fikes-Jones and husband Billy; son Mark Fikes and wife Brittany; his grandchildren, AlexZavier and Alia Garcia, Abri Fikes; and great-grandchild Messiah Garcia.The family would like to give a special thanks to all that was there through his journey: Melissa Crosson with Visiting Angels who has been with him since the beginning of his Parkinson's; she has become family to us; and to Kristen Reynolds, his caregiver. Also to the Richfield class of 67 for allowing him to celebrate 50 year reunion; all of his VA coworkers and friends he made along the way; Kindred hospice nurse, Terry Anderson, Jennifer Jefferson, Shea and chaplain, Rev. Rick Aguilar. Thank you for all the compassion you showed him.Larry was loved very much! We had lots of laughs and memories that will last a lifetime.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
