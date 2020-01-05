Ruth FieldsFeb. 3, 1923 - Jan. 1, 2020Ruth Rawdon Fields died January 1, 2020 in Hewitt, Texas. She was born in rural Hickman County, Tennessee, in a very loving family with three brothers and four sisters. Her family moved to Trenton, TN, when she was two, and she grew up there. She was a hard worker and lived a full good life. She was a loving wife to two husbands, James Rawdon and Robert Fields and a caring mother to her two children. She married James during World War II when she was 20 and followed him to Laredo, TX, where he was stationed with the Army Air Corps. When he was deployed to the Pacific, she returned to Trenton. After the war, they settled in Memphis, TN, and raised their family there. Later they moved to Milan, TN. Nine years after James' death in 1976, She married Robert Fields. Ruth was always active in church wherever she lived and was a long time member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Milan. In Waco, she attended services at Central Presbyterian Church as long as she was able.She leaves two children, Tony Rawdon and wife, Patricia, of Cookeville, TN, and June Bryngelson and husband, Jay, of Waco, TX. She was an active grandmother to four grandchildren, Ramona, Michael, Ginger, and Andrew. She had five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.Thanks are due to the care-givers at Stoney Brook of Hewitt for their diligent and tender care, and to Blue Bonnet Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness with her.Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, at Stoney Brook, 151 Royal Ln, Hewitt.Ruth was a child of the Depression -- her own family struggled – and she was always concerned for the needy.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a food bank or charity of your choice.
Fields, Ruth
Service information
Jan 9
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Stony Brook
151 Royal Lane
Hewitt, TX 76643
151 Royal Lane
Hewitt, TX 76643
