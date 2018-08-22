Louis Rosalio FieldsAug. 28, 1991 - Aug. 16, 2018Louis Rosalio Beltran Fields, age 26, of Waco, passed away, Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 24, at Connally/Compton, with Deacon Jessie C. Garza officiating. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 23, at the funeral home with Pastor Frank Linton.Louis was born, August 28, 1991, to Sylvia Beltran (Thornton) in Waco, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco and graduated from Waco High School in 2010. Louis worked for PCA as a machine operator for six years. Prior to working at PCA he also worked at HEB. He met the love of his life, LaTesha Oliver and they have been together for 10 years with two beautiful children. He loved playing basketball, video games, and enjoy being with his family and especially his mother.Louis was preceded in death by his daughter, Janiah Fields; grandfather, Louis Beltran; grandmother, Rosa Marie Beltran; and uncle, Louis Beltran, Jr.He leaves behind his wife, LaTesha Oliver of Waco; daughter, Jaliyah Fields; son, Louis Beltran Fields, Jr.; mother, Sylvia Beltran Thornton of Dallas; sister, Jacqueline Fields of Waco; numerous cousins; aunts, Debbie Martinez and husband, Pat, pfWaco, Teresa Beltran-Gonzalez and husband, Flavio of Dallas, and Susan Yvonne Beltran of Dallas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.