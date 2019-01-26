Jimmie D. FieldsJuly 15, 1928 - Jan. 22, 2019Jimmie "J.D." Fields, 90, of Waco, passed away January 22, 2019. There will be a memorial visitation from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 27, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home at 3124 Robinson Dr., Robinson, TX.J.D was born July 15, 1928, in Corsicana, TX, to Calvin Bruce and Lilly Lee (Long) Fields. J.D. spent many years as a heavy equipment operator for oil and gas pipeline construction. After his retirement, he shuttled cars for various rental agencies and local car dealers. J.D. was very outgoing and made many lifelong friends driving. On February 17, 1951, he married Helen McGregor and they were blessed with four wonderful children. J.D. enjoyed gardening and always had a bountiful vegetable garden. His yard was the greenest in the neighborhood. He also was a great storyteller and loved visiting with others.J.D. was preceded in death by the love of his life, Helen, his parents and all of his brothers and sisters.He is survived by his children, Billy Fields and wife, Brinda, of Eddy, Pam Grossman and husband, James, of Golinda, Judy Wickens and husband, Keith, of Denton, MT, and Teresa Fields of San Antonio. Also grandchildren, Nicki and Lisa Fields, Crystal Ford, Brian and Elizabeth Fields, Michael and Tracy Grossman, Katie and Jeremy Bower, Stacy and Carl Fowler, Jonathan and Kailey Wickens, Patrick and Jenna Wickens, Tiffany Wickens and fiancé, Richard, Heather and Johnny Wheeler, Ian, Anna and Jack Labo; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Maegan, Morgan, Taylor, Madison, Ashlin, Landon, Tori, Lilly, Nathan, Hannah, Casey, Helaina, Gavin, Carter, Christine, Tesla, Richard, Maliki, Alex, Haylie, Angela and Grace; great-great-grandchildren, Darcee, Brantley, Mila and Hudson.Our sincerest gratitude to the doctors and nurses at S&W Temple and especially the care given to Dad by Marjorie and Heather.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Rd., Waco, TX 76708, or Homes For Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
