Lois FieldingMay 19, 1954 - April 25, 2014Lois Elizabeth Hejtmancik Fielding passed away April 25, 2014. She was born May 19, 1954, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James H. Hejtmancik.Lois was a lawyer for Gulf Oil Company in Houston and a law professor at Detroit Mercy Law School for 20 years in Michigan. She received her PDH in law from University of Virginia Law School. Lois was a 1972 Richfield High School valedictorian, a princess in the 1972 Waco Cotton Palace and a Waco Hedonia Debutante.While living in Houston, Lois became a member of the Houston Junior League, she also spoke before the United Nations on Maritime Law (her legal specialty) at The Hague in the Netherlands for two summers.Lois leaves behind a family, always so proud of her and who greatly misses her and two beautiful children, William and Elizabeth.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
