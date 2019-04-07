Jimmy A. FieldingAug. 26, 1932 - April 4, 2019Jimmy A. Fielding, of McGregor, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 10 am, Monday, April 8, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Dr. Cary Killough will officiate.Jimmy was born August 26, 1932, in Bosqueville, to Foster Lee and India Roper Fielding. He attended McGregor public schools. At the young age of 11, he began working for George Stone pouring concrete and cleaning up building sites for 35 cents an hour. Mr. Stone also took Jimmy to church and helped to guide his path, which led to a long and successful career as a homebuilder.Jimmy served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He worked for General Tire & Rubber Company for 15 years, but continued building homes on the side. He would work at General Tire at night and build homes during the day. In 1974, he retired from General Tire and began building homes on a full time basis. Jimmy was one of the founders of the Heart of Texas Builders Association. He was also voted Builder of the Year six times, served as H.O.T.B.A. President four times, was a H.O.T.B.A. Life Director and served as Texas Association of Builders Area Vice President.NASCAR and Sprint Kart racing were a huge part of Jimmy's life. He served as President of the H.O.T. Go Kart Club and he started the "Fielding Racing Team", which was comprised of himself and his children. He loved to deer hunt with his brother and kids and would embark on the occasional fishing trip with his son.Jimmy loved home building and racing, and he was a huge Baylor Bear fan, but his greatest love was his family and friends. He adored his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Jimmy Fielding was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and a great-granddaughter.Jimmy leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories his loving wife, Rhonda of 24 years; children, Jim Fielding and wife, Sarah, Rick Fielding and wife, Debbie, Shirley Swanton and husband, Patrick, Stacey Lumley and husband, Mark, Amy Tindell and husband, Luke Morton; brother, Foster Fielding and wife, Norma; sister, Jo Traylor; grandchildren, Jami Bihl and husband, Jason, Trey Fielding and wife, Cari, Kassie Collier and husband, Antwon, Lynzie Willett, Sabrena Swanton, Geoffrey Pack and wife, Jessica, Trent Green and wife, Monica, Trey Gregg and wife, Emily, Mason Gregg, DJ Broadway, Hope Hamblin, Ella Morton, Bryson Morton; and 12 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Providence Hospice, who provided excellent urgent care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
