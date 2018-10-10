Jacob Shannon FieldApril 20, 1999 - Oct. 5, 2018Jacob Shannon Field, 19, of China Spring, passed away on Friday, October 5th, 2018. A time of family and friends visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday 12th, at First Presbyterian Church of Waco at 1100 Austin Avenue Waco, Texas 76701. Subsequently, a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday 13th, at First Presbyterian Church of Waco. Friends, family and fellow Lumberjacks are invited to wear flannel shirts and Converse shoes to venerate Jacob.Jacob was born in Waco on April 20, 1999, to the parents of Wesley and Shannon Field. He was the middle child of three boys. As such, the depth and complexity of Jacob go way beyond the ordinary label of middle child. He was a paradox: a profound speaker, insightful thinker, spiritual philosopher, athlete, and struggling teenager with an overwhelming smile, infectious laugh, and dark sense of humor. He was Jacob "Jingleheimer"; the ninja in disguise whose empathetic heart made him feel levels of compassion not typical of his age or peers. His uniqueness makes it quite impossible to express the right words.Jacob was a 2017 China Spring High School graduate: a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, and Choir. He also played soccer, football, and ran cross country. As a member of First Presbyterian Church of Waco, Jacob served as a youth deacon and attended summer camps at Mo Ranch. Following high school, he attended Oklahoma State University and was currently a sophomore in the Natural Resource Management program. He embraced his new life in Stillwater and was proud to be an OSU Cowboy. So much so, he actually was "Pistol Pete" in the school's homecoming parade.Jacob inherited his parents' passion for environmental science and wildlife. He was an avid outdoorsman and nature lover, hunter, hiker, and kayaker. He especially enjoyed backpacking, hunting and camping trips with his brothers, parents, family and friends. His devotion to family was paramount always making time for family events, visiting his grandparents and extended family gatherings.Most importantly, he lived life with a passion and a purpose and he always put others before himself. He wanted to make a difference in people's lives; he embraced the philosophy behind the "Tree of Life" which symbolizes "a freshstart on life, positive energy, good health and a bright future. Immortality."He most assuredly will live forever in all the lives of those he touched.Jacob was survived by his parents, Wesley and Shannon Field of China Spring; brothers, Steven and Gabriel; maternal grandparents, Dr. Ronald and LaJuan King of Waco; paternal grandparents, William and Patty Field of Mart; and countless uncles and aunts and cousins in Waco and surrounding areas in Texas.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jacob's honor to the Student Conservation Association. Jacob served an internship in the summer of 2016 for the SCA in Rocky Mountain National Park. The website address for donations: https://secure2.convio.net/scai/site/Donation2?df_id=12102&mfc_pref=T&12102.donation=form1One of Jacob's favorite "Winnie the Pooh" quotes perfectly illustrates the magnitude of his love for his family and friends: "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
