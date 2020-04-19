Mary Ruth Ferrell Nov. 28, 1927 - April 16, 2020 Mary Ruth Ferrell was born on November 28, 1927, to John and Irene Woodruff in Sweetwater, TX. Ruth passed away on April 16, 2020. She was the third child of John and Irene Woodruff. Ruth lived most of her young adult life in Midland, TX. She moved to Waco, Texas, in 1971, and lived there until her death. Her husband, Newton Ferrell, preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sharon Simonek and her husband, Jerry; her son, Mark Ferrell and his wife, Najah; grandchildren, Troy Simonek, Jennifer McIlhaney, and Jared Ferrell; her great-grandchildren, Faith, Amelia, and Christian Ferrell, Jason Brock, Kaylee Wade, Brent McIlhaney, Tyler Simonek, and Tessa Tevebaugh; and one great-great-grandson, Ryker Tevebaugh. Ruth was loved by many friends. She was a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.