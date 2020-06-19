Mary Ruth Ferrell Nov. 28, 1927 - April 16, 2020 Mary Ruth Ferrell was born on November 28, 1927, to John and Irene Woodruff in Sweetwater, TX. Ruth passed away on April 16, 2020. Memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, June 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Ruth was the third child of John and Irene Woodruff. Ruth lived most of her young adult life in Midland, TX. She moved to Waco, Texas, in 1971, and lived there until her death. Her husband, Newton Ferrell, preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Sharon Simonek and her husband, Jerry; her son, Mark Ferrell and his wife, Najah; grandchildren, Troy Simonek, Jennifer McIlhaney, and Jared Ferrell; her great-grandchildren, Faith, Amelia, and Christian Ferrell, Jason Brock, Kaylee Wade, Brant McIlhaney, Tyler Simonek, and Tessa Tevebaugh; and one great-great-grandson, Ryker Tevebaugh. Ruth was loved by many friends. She was a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

