Jose FernandezAug. 10, 1948 - Nov. 4, 2019Jose "Joe" Fernandez, age 71, of Waco, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Hwy 195, Killeen. Joe was born August 10, 1948 to Anasticio and Valeriana Fernandez in Houston, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Bush Fernandez.

