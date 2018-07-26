Naomi FergusonJanuary 13 - July 24Naomi Ferguson passed away, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 28, at Powers Chapel Cemetery in Falls County.Naomi was born, January 13, in Rosebud, Texas, to Walter E. and Mabel Elsie Ferguson. She graduated from the MCC nursing program and practiced for many years at Hillcrest Hospital.She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jack, Larry and Dana Ferguson.She is survived by her brother, Morgan Ferguson and wife, Doris; and nieces and nephews.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

