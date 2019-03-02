Mary FergusonSept. 17, 1924 - Feb. 27, 2019Mary "Polly" Ferguson, 94, of Austin, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 4, with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the Gause Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Gause Cemetery in Gause, Texas. View the complete obituary at http://www.phillipsandluckey.com./Phillips & Luckey Funeral HomeRockdale, TX 76567(512) 466-5454Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

