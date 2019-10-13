Juandell FergusonSept. 2, 1921 - Oct. 8, 2019Evie Juandell Ferguson passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her residence. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 15 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Rev. Bill Swearingen officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday, October 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Juandell was born to Doyle and Evie Thompson on September 2, 1921 in Hill County. She was the oldest of five children; with three brothers and one sister. They were David, Merwin, Melvin and sister, Janice.Juandell was wed to the love of her life, Fred Ferguson on September 3, 1938 in Waco, Texas. They had two children, Patricia and Mike. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. After the children were grown she was employed at Bellmead State Bank and American Income Life Insurance Company from where she retired.She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents and her brothers and sister.Juandell is survived by daughter, Pat Mullino and husband, John of Las Vegas, Nevada and son, Mike and wife, Kay of Lorena, Texas. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Jeanette Thompson, several nieces and nephews and very special friends, Mary and Joe Smith.In lieu of flowers if anyone wishes, please donate to Timber Crest Baptist Church, 1625 Crow Drive, Waco, Texas, 76705.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
