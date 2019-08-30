Charles E. FelderhoffSept. 25, 1970 - Aug. 27, 2019Charles (Chad) Edward Felderhoff, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Providence Hospital while in the presence of his father and brother, following a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Services, including a Rosary at 2 p.m. and Mass at 3 p.m., will be at OakCrest Funeral Home with Fr. Anthony Odiong officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Houston.Survivors include his father, Charles Francis Felderhoff of West; brother, Lawrence A. Felderhoff of Waco; sister, Cecelia T. Felderhoff Todd and husband, Brett; nephews, Jake and Charlie Todd, of Melbourne, Australia; uncles and aunts and numerous cousins and their families.Memorials may be made to a church or charity of your choice.Share a memory or send a message to the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

