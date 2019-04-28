Carolyn Mae FelandMarch 15, 1940 - April 23, 2019Ms. Carolyn Mae Feland, beloved mother and sister went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m., Monday, April 29, at Gerald Cemetery. There will only be a short viewing prior to graveside services with Brother James Palmer officiating.Carolyn was born in Waco, Texas, March 15, 1940. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eula Mae Cunningham Bilton, and father, Cecil Authur Bilton.She is survived by her sister, Peggy McCook; twin, Marilyn Bilton; and brother, Anthony Bilton and wife, Pat Bilton. Carolyn is also survived by her children, Kathy Lundegreen and spouse, Monte Lundegreen, Sheri Christian, Vince Feland, and Scott Glenn Feland. In addition, Carolyn has 12 grandchildren, Marcus Lundegreen, Brandon Lundegreen, Brandy Lundegreen, John Christian, Jacob Christian, Amanda Christian, Aerin Thompson, Andria Thompson, Wayland Feland, Avery Dyba-Feland, Charles Feland and Daniel Feland; and four great-grandchildren, Macy Lundegreen, Mason Lundegreen, MacKenzie Lundegreen, and Thane Lundegreen.Carolyn loved the LORD and lived her faith daily and was a great example of how to live for the LORD. She accepted Jesus as her savior October 31, 1971 and was baptized November 14, 1971. She was very active in children's ministry and loved serving and worshipping the LORD.Carolyn will be greatly missed by both her family and her church family.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Agentes de seguridad trabajan en un centro de mando establecido en la escuela elemental de North Sumner en Bethpage, Tennessee, EEUU, el sábado 27 de abril de 2019, en Bethpage, Tennessee.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.