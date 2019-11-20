Karl John Fedro, Jr.Jan. 23, 1951 - Nov. 17, 2019Karl John Fedro, Jr., 68, of Robinson, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, Texas. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery, Riesel, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, at the funeral home.Karl was born January 23, 1951, in Waco, Texas, to Karl Fedro, Sr. and Julia Branch Fedro. He was married to Jackie Ramsay on December 12, 1980. Karl was a life-long commercial photographer, who specialized in aerial photography and weddings. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and made many friends. Karl had a passion for life, airplanes, motorcycles and fast cars. He loved to work on his corvette and had his own plane for aerial photographs. He loved spending time with family and had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Wendy, Summer, Petey, Roxie and Bowie.Karl was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Roger Fedro.He is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Jackie Fedro; daughter, Stacy Herbert; grandson, Jacob Herbert; sister, Karen Bohac and husband, David; brother, Michael Fedro and wife, Peggy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends Mike Young, Greg Long, and Randy Fondren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Karl's name to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or www.diabetes.org, American Heart Association, PO Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125 or www.heart.org, or Providence Hospice Place, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX, 76710.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
