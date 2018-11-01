Debra Jean FedroApril 27, 1953 - Oct. 22, 2018Debra Fedro passed away Monday, October 22, 2018, at her home in Pflugerville, TX, at the age of 65 years. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 3, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N Old Robinson Rd, Waco, TX, with The Rev. Roland Hill officiating.Debra was born, April 27, 1953, in Waco, TX, to Weldon Jean and Bobbie Jean Hill. She graduated from Richfield High School in Waco, in 1971. She later attended MCC and received her Associates degree in XRAY technology. She went to work for the VA Hospital in Temple and from there, she was sent to receive other certifications in Ultrasound Technology. She has a very generous and loving heart. Her greatest joy in performing sonograms was with the expectant mothers and being with them when the gender and health of their child was revealed.Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Hill; son, Justin O'Brien; maternal grandparents, RC and Ruth Farr; paternal grandparents, W.E. and Goldie Hill; brother, Robert Weldon "Bob" Hill; nephew, Mike Hill; and first husband, Jim O'Brien.Debra is survived by her father, Weldon Jean Hill; daughter, Jennifer Randall; grandchildren, Anastasia and Wyatt Randall, and Aedan Thorp; sister-in-law, Millie Hill; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by her beloved pet and companion, Alli.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Meadowbrook Baptist Church Building Fund or any shelter near you.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
