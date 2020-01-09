Mary L. FederwischSeptember 12, 1932 - January 7, 2020Mary L. Federwisch, 87, of Riesel and Hallsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at a local nursing facility and rejoined her Heavenly Father and beloved husband Harold. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Chaplain Sarah Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery in Riesel. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home.The former Mary Louise Courtade was born September 12, 1932 in the Meier Settlement community near Riesel, TX and was the sixth of seven children born to William Henry and Lillie Dawson Courtade. She was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist faith and was a lifelong member of Meier Settlement Methodist Church. Mary was raised on the old Courtade family farm and attended Riesel public schools, graduating from Riesel High School in May 1951. Around 1950, Mary met the love of her life, a former Army veteran from the St. Paul community named Harold Federwisch. After a whirlwind courtship, the couple eloped on a whim one Saturday afternoon, February 3, 1951, and celebrated over sixty-six years of happiness together until Harold's death in April 2017. For many years, Mary and Harold were proud residents of the Hallsburg community where they raised their three daughters and spent the rest of their married lives until Mary fell ill. Mary was employed for over thirty years at the famous Health Camp café in Waco, working first as a cook and then as general manager under the ownership of beloved founders and family friends, Jack Schaevitz and Lou Stein.In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers: Arthur, Melvin, Charlie, Lewis, and James Courtade,Survivors include her three daughters, Martha Curry and husband, Jerry of Hewitt, Patricia Shaw and husband, Bimbo of Riesel, Rose Mary Tanner and husband, Bob of Riesel; six grandchildren, Brian Curry and wife, Kristi, Lori Curry, Brent Shaw and wife, Angela, Daryl Shaw Sr. and wife, Natalie, Derek Tanner, Dylan Tanner and wife, Brittany; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Burney of Bellmead; and numerous nieces and nephews who always adored their "Aunt Mary."The family would like to thank the kind, devoted staff of both Royal Manor Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice for providing such loving, compassionate care to Mary in her final years and being such a strong support to her family.Pallbearers are Brian Curry, Brent Shaw, Daryl Shaw, Derek Tanner, Dylan Tanner, and Daryl Shaw, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Curry, Bimbo Shaw, Bob Tanner, and Lori Curry.In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Meier Settlement Church Building Fund. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
