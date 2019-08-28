Gloria Faulkner June 17, 1957 - August 23, 2019Gloria Faulkner, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors with Reverend Peter Arvizu officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home.Gloria was born June 17, 1957 to Rudolph and Mary (Garcia) Sanchez in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Gloria was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista in Waco. She was a homemaker and she was faithful to her two sons. Gloria enjoyed being with her family, she was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, and she love Coca-Cola.Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eddy Sanchez, Donald Sanchez; nephews, Paul Martinez, Jr., Donald Sanchez, Jr., Joseph Lee Sanchez, and Steve Juan Sanchez.Survivors include her sons, Christopher Anthony Faulkner, and Anthony and wife, Elizette Faulkner; grandchildren, Nayelie Gloria Faulkner, Joseph Mason Faulkner, and Anthony Aiden Faulkner; sisters,Yolanda and husband, Salvador Martinez, Norma and husband, Sammy Zuniga, Della and husband, Joe Jimenez, and Rita and husband, Paul Martinez; brothers, Steve Sanchez, Roy and wife, MichaelAnn Sanchez, Rudy and wife, Betty Sanchez; sister-in-law, Nancy Sanchez; numerous nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Teenager arrested, accused of raping girl
-
Two Waco ISD trustees voice concern with superintendent pick
-
Robinson man gets life in prison without parole in sexual abuse of stepdaughter
-
Marlin police chief under criminal investigation kills himself
-
Mart man arrested, accused of hitting, threatening to shoot wife, daughter
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.