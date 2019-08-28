Gloria Faulkner June 17, 1957 - August 23, 2019Gloria Faulkner, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors with Reverend Peter Arvizu officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home.Gloria was born June 17, 1957 to Rudolph and Mary (Garcia) Sanchez in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Gloria was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista in Waco. She was a homemaker and she was faithful to her two sons. Gloria enjoyed being with her family, she was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, and she love Coca-Cola.Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eddy Sanchez, Donald Sanchez; nephews, Paul Martinez, Jr., Donald Sanchez, Jr., Joseph Lee Sanchez, and Steve Juan Sanchez.Survivors include her sons, Christopher Anthony Faulkner, and Anthony and wife, Elizette Faulkner; grandchildren, Nayelie Gloria Faulkner, Joseph Mason Faulkner, and Anthony Aiden Faulkner; sisters,Yolanda and husband, Salvador Martinez, Norma and husband, Sammy Zuniga, Della and husband, Joe Jimenez, and Rita and husband, Paul Martinez; brothers, Steve Sanchez, Roy and wife, MichaelAnn Sanchez, Rudy and wife, Betty Sanchez; sister-in-law, Nancy Sanchez; numerous nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

