Renée Mansfield FaulconerOct. 22, 1967 - July 12, 2019Memorial services for Dr. Renée Yvette Mansfield Faulconer, 51, of Tyler, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the sanctuary at Marvin United Methodist Church, with Rev. David Dorn officiating. A private burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler.Renée passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in Tyler, after a long and courageous fight with brain cancer. She was born October 22, 1967 in Dallas and raised in Waco by her parents Beth and Michael Mansfield. She married her love, Galen Faulconer, on October 1, 1994.Renée was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and the Trinity Sunday School Class. She was a 1986 graduate from Richfield High School in Waco. She was a graduate of Baylor University in 1990 and the University of Houston where she received her Doctor of Optometry degree in 1993.Nothing gave her more happiness or purpose than her husband and their four children. She rejoiced in their love and she celebrated every milestone, every memory and every success, especially their time in Colorado. One of her greatest joys was serving as room mother for all of her children and opening her home for countless school events. Beyond her children, she was a nurturer to all that knew her. She brought so many friends together and cherished her time with each one.Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."She loved her community and lived to serve others. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, served as the Texas Rose Festival Kick-Off Party Co-Chairman, the Tyler Museum of Art Little Black Dress Co-Chairman, a board member of Parents Anonymous, and a member of the Women's Symphony League.She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Galen Faulconer; children, Grayson, Clayton, Caroline, and Frances, all of Tyler; parents, Michael and Beth Mansfield of Waco; sisters, Stephanie Pennington and husband, Tommy, of Southlake, and Michelle Dunham and husband, Jimmy, of Waco; and several nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Maher, Dr. Bruce Mickie, FitSteps for Life and the Hospice of East Texas.Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FitSteps for Life, P.O. Box 8257, Tyler, TX 75711 and The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.Stewart Family Funeral Home7525 Old Jacksonville HwyTyler, TX 75703(903) 581-2008Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
