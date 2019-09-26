John FarrarMay 24, 1933 - Sept. 23, 2019John Senter Farrar, 86, of Woodway, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter, Diane Farrar Boles, Monday, September 23, 2019. A come and go celebration of his life will be 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Grace Gardens Parlor.

Tags

Load entries