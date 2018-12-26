Helen FarrarSept. 26, 1931 - Dec. 22, 2018Helen Christine Farrar, 87, of Axtell, TX, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 in Leander, TX. Visitation will be 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home in Bellmead, TX with Lester Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemond Cemetery. All arrangements are by Bellmead Funeral Home.Helen was born in Waco, TX to John and Famie Smith on September 26, 1931. She went to school in Waco. She married Ben F. Farrar on July 8, 1950. Helen worked in many capacities as a Circulation Manager for Texas Gardener, Business Owner as a beautician, and as a Teacher's and Nurse's Aid for the La Vega school system. She was involved and taught in her church, as well as Bluebirds.Helen was preceded in death by both her parents; sister, Marie Griffin; and son-in-law, Larry Williams.Helen is survived by her husband, Ben; children, Diane Williams, David Farrar and daughter-in-Law, Jennifer Farrar; sisters, Peggy Walts and Bobby McCorkle; grandchildren, Justin, Amanda and Christy Williams, Jordyn and Cordell Farrar, and Shelby Calderon; and three great-grandchildren; along with many other loving family members.Pallbearers will be Dale Burnham, Luther Burnham, Lynn Everett, Steve Everett, Ricky Walts, Matthew Walts, Justin William, David Farrar and Honorary Pallbearer Cordell Farrar.Memorials may be given to your favorite charity or the Alzheimer's Association.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
