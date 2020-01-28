B. C. FarrarJuly 25, 1943 - Jan. 26, 2020Bobby Charles (B.C.) Farrar, 76 of China Spring passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terry Wilkerson officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the funeral home.B.C. was born July 25, 1943 in Waco, Texas to Charles and Leona Farrar. He graduated from La Vega High School in 1961 and married Linda Youngblood on July 26, 1963.B.C. worked for Greyhound Bus Lines in Waco and Fort Worth and retired after 28 years. After retirement, he worked at Land Air, but finally settled in as a salesman for Harley-Davidson of Waco where he should have been all his life.After the love of his life Linda, B.C.'s passion was riding his Harley-Davidson and spending time with his family. He was a lifetime member of the H. O. G. (Harley Owners Group) where he met and made lifelong friends. Linda and B.C. toured the country on their Harley and enjoyed many toy and breakfast runs over the years with their Harley family.B.C. was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Carroll.Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughters, Lisa Skarpa and her husband, Larry and Darla Robinson all of China Spring; 4 grandchildren, Lauren MacGibbon and her husband, Ryan, Lacy Martin and her husband, Max, Santana Robinson and her fiance, Gerik Baize and Luke Robinson and his wife, Apryl; great-grandchildren, Rylee, MJ, Owen, Finley, Casey, Talor and Zachary; beloved nephew, Charlie Farrar; many loving family members, friends and his extended Harley-Davidson family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
Farrar, B. C.
To plant a tree in memory of B. Farrar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.