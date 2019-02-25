Martha Lynn FarmerSept. 30, 1940 - Feb. 23, 2019Martha Lynn Farmer, 78, of Waco, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be 2 pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, February 26, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

