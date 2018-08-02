Christy FarleySept. 28, 1973 - July 28, 2018Christy Farley, 44, of Axtell won her race as her loving savior greeted her at the finish line, Saturday July 28, 2018. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday August 4, 2018, at Axtell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 3, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Christy was born to Jimmy and Alice Morgan on September 6, 1973. She was raised in Harlan County, Kentucky where she enjoyed sports. In the summer of 1993 she met her sweetheart, Frank Farley. The two married in Waco, Texas on October 28, 1995. Christy's passion in life was her family. Christy and Frank welcomed two sons, Bradley and Carson and one daughter, Addison. She loved attending their sporting events and school activities. Even as she grew sick she cheered them on from her hospital bed.Christy was a lover- a lover of people, her God, her husband, her family and her friends. Anyone who knew her knew that.Christy is survived by her husband, Frank Farley; sons, Bradley and Carson Farley; daughter, Addison Farley; father, Jimmy Morgan; mother-in-law and friend, Glanda Farley all of Axtell; and grandmother, Betty Jo Morgan of Kentucky.She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Morgan and grandparents, Estel and Rinda Brock.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.