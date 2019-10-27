Doris FanninSeptember 28, 1953 - October 25, 2019Doris Jane Braden Fannin, 66, of Robinson, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Cecil and Lydia Braden; her twin sister, Donna St. Pierre; brother-in-law, Charles Anderson, and brother-in-law Dale Fannin. She graduated from Reicher Catholic High School and MCC. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ray Fannin; daughter, Jamie Helpert and husband, Keith, of Robinson; daughter, Erin Martinez and husband, Jesse, of Round Rock; grandchildren, Colton Helpert, Kinley Helpert, Cason Helpert, Aidyn Martinez, and Ellia Martinez; father and mother-in-laws, James and Dorann Kinsey; brother, Robert Braden and wife, Maggie; sister, Elizabeth Vaughn and husband, Gary, sister, Alice Anderson; brother-in-law, Rick St. Pierre, brother-in-law Ken Kinsey and wife, Sherri, and numerous nieces and nephews.A private service will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank Scott & White Hospice nurse, Kay Abbe.

