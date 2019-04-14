Richard FaltaNov. 30, 1928 - April 10, 2019Richard Falta, age 90 of Woodway, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.Richard was born on November 30, 1928 to Joseph and Selma (Gross) Falta. He grew up with two brothers, Robert and Bill and his sister Betty. After graduating the Conservatory of Cincinnati with hours toward his PhD. He served during the Korean War with the Seventh Army Symphony Orchestra in Europe receiving an honorable discharge. He married Joan (Bishop) Falta on December 21, 1957 in Jacksonville, Florida. They were lovingly married for 61 years. For the love of the change of seasons, Richard and Joan moved to Long Island, NY. Together they earned their Masters from the University of Florida during school breaks. Richard taught with the Middle Country School District till his retirement in 1989. With the summer school vacations, Richard, Joan and their daughter Karen camped the National Parks for 45 years. Richard loved his Rolleiflex camera and enjoyed taking pictures of his family, friends and natural world. He was intensely involved with North Shore Baptist Church, Kings Park, NY and building churches for the Baptist Convention of New York. Richard was known for his sweet nature, generous love, funny sense of humor and his love of food. There was never a meal or cookie he would turn away. (And yet kept his figure).He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert Falta. He is survived by his wife, Joan Falta; daughter, Karen Falta; brother, Bill and Nancy Falta; and sister, Betty Falta; along with many loving nieces and nephews.His daughter would like to thank Daddy's neighbor, Michael Remus for always being there helping in so many ways. She would also like to express her appreciation to the staff at Complete Physicians, Gentle Transitions, Brookdale Senior Living and Visiting Angels for their tender and loving care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
