Mavis FallsSept. 28, 1935 - Feb. 28, 2019Mavis Ada Falls, a longtime resident of the Waco area, passed away, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, at Central Christian Church with Brian Coats officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

