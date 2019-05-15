Gloria V. Fajardo
Feb. 21, 1936 - May 12, 2019
On May 12, 2019 (Mother's Day), our loving mother and grandmother, Gloria Vasquez Fajardo peacefully passed away at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery, with The Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating. To celebrate the life of Gloria, a visitation with family and friends will begin at 6:00 p.m., and a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Gloria was born on February 21, 1936, in Donie, Texas, to Francisco and Merejilda (Santiago) Vasquez. She was known for her ability to make others laugh with her infectious smile. She also enjoyed cooking authentic Mexican food, always ensuring that her children and grandchildren were fed when they stopped by for a visit. Gloria was especially known for her delicious tamales that began a legacy the family plans to continue.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Ricky Fajardo and Bobby Vasquez; and son-in-law, Richard Ayala; sister, Thomasa Olivo; and four brothers, Ted, Johnny, Lorenzo, and Lino Vasquez.
Gloria is survived by nine children including, Mary Ayala, Armando Fajardo and wife, Blanca, Jeannie Fajardo, Sylvia Castillo and husband, Richard, Pat Rodriquez and husband, Frank, Ernest Fajardo, Johnny Vasquez, Robert Vasquez and wife, Elizabeth, and Ismael Vasquez and wife, Melissa. She is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers include grandsons, Armando Fajardo, Jr., Michael Ayala, Adam Rodriquez, Andrew Rodriquez, Robert Vasquez, Jr., and grandson-in-law, Kenny Stott.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Providence Hospice, Debbie McCoy (FNP), mom's granddaughters, Leti and Leslie, and mom's daughters-in-law, Blanca, Elizabeth, and Melissa for their loving service towards our mom.
