James R. FaisonDec. 10, 1949 - Sept. 2, 2018James Rudolph Faison departed this life, September 2, 2018, at Lake Shore Village where they made him comfortable until God came to take him home.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. It was Rudy's wish to be cremated following the viewing.James was born, December 10, 1949, in Wilmington, NC, to Simon and Edith Faison. Rudy, as he wanted to be called, was very well known and never met a stranger. He moved to Waco and resided at the Village of Waco for 40 years. Rudy enjoyed listening to music, playing dominoes, cooking and watching football.He is preceded in death by his parents.Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Sam and wife, Bree; sister, Bev all of Wilmington, NC; children, Jennifer, Tudy, Tesa, CJ and Rhonda; grandchildren, Jazsima, Christopher, Corey, Wendell, and Keviuana; great-grandchildren, Jay'Quan, Ja'Mari, Khalil, Jada and Ty'asia; close friends, Dee and Richard; and several other relatives.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

