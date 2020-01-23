Stephen Russell FairchildApril 12, 1948 - Jan. 20, 2020Steve Fairchild, 71, formerly of Waco and a former Waco area Funeral Director, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Elk City, Oklahoma.Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Burial with military honors will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.A complete obituary along with your thoughts and memories may be viewed and shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Fairchild, Stephen Russell
To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Fairchild as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.