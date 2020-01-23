Stephen Russell FairchildApril 12, 1948 - Jan. 20, 2020Steve Fairchild, 71, formerly of Waco and a former Waco area Funeral Director, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Elk City, Oklahoma.Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Burial with military honors will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.A complete obituary along with your thoughts and memories may be viewed and shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Fairchild as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

