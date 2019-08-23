Harold Wayne FairFeb. 6, 1934 - Aug. 21, 2019Harold Wayne Fair, of Hewitt, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the age of 85. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, with Pastor Robert Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 23, at the funeral home.Wayne was born on February 6, 1934, in De Leon, Texas, the son of Joseph Chestley and Lillie Belle Fair. He married Lois Fay Bessellieu, April 28, 1978 in Waco, Texas, coming with five children from previous marriages: Michael Wayne, David Allen, Terry Wayne, Stephen Lynn, and Robert Brian.Wayne moved to Waco in the early 1950s and worked until 1962 as a salesman and supervisor with the Dr. Pepper Bottling Company. From 1962 until 1970, he managed seven locations of Dan's Dairy Queen throughout Central Texas. In the late 1960s, Wayne attended James Connally Technical Institute and was certified as an HVAC Technician. He subsequently started Wayne's AC and Repair in 1970, which he ran full time through 1986 and part time through the late 1990s. He served as an HVAC Instructor for Texas State Technical Institute - Waco throughout the 1970s. In 1973, Wayne opened Poor Boys Cafe and Wayne's Midway Gulf gas station in Woodway, which he ran until 1988. In 1985, Wayne was hired by Midway ISD's Transportation Department as a routing coordinator and driver trainer. He served in various roles throughout his thirty-four year career with Midway, most notably as Safety Coordinator. Wayne also worked as a Bus Driver Certification Instructor for ESC Region 12 until his retirement. He took pride in working for Midway and particularly enjoyed teaching students about school bus safety. Known for encouraging the drivers he trained to be friendly toward their students, he often reminded them that what they said might be the only kind word a child heard all day.Wayne loved hunting, fishing, cooking, and traveling. Every year, family and friends would ask Wayne to smoke hams for the holidays. The list grew over the years, but no matter how long it took, he never turned anyone away. Above all, Wayne was a loving husband, father, and a caring friend.Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Terry Wayne and Stephen Lynn; sisters, Melba Oneta, Ruthie Juanita, Oleta Lucille, and Ella Yvone "Blondie"; brothers, Stanley Garland, John W. "Dub", and Joseph C. "Rusty"; and grandchild, Amy.Wayne is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lois; sons, Michael Wayne, David Allen, Robert Brian, Richard Harold, and adopted son Charlie Turner; grandchildren, Chris, Shadow, Devin, Dylan, Derek, Tanna, Elijah, and Lacie; and many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Dorsey Blair, James Davis, Devin Fair, Dylan Fair, Robert Smith, and Chris Wolske.Memorials may be made to the Midway ISD Education Foundation, American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
