Maurene FadalOct. 20, 1938 - July 12, 2018Maurene (Miller) Fadal, 79, passed away peacefully at her Seguin home, July 12, 2018, surrounded by family following a brief illness. She was born, October 20, 1938, the daughter of Hugh Taylor Miller of Houston, Texas, and Lera Evelyn (Hay) Miller of Eddy, Texas. She previously lived in Houston and Waco for many years before moving to the family homestead between New Braunfels and Seguin on the Guadalupe River.She was preceded in death by a brother, John Edward Kirkpatrick of Dallas. Survivors include a sister, May Jean Rogers of Austin; three sons, Robert Edward Fadal II, Barney Jack (Lisa) Fadal, and Hugh Evan (Courtney) Fadal, all of Seguin; two granddaughters, Daniela Evelyn Fadal and Carmela Maria Fadal, both of Seguin, and their mother, Rebecca Castro of Seguin. Her loss also is mourned by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.Maurene loved cooking and was known for her homemade bread, Lebanese culinary dishes, and her famous banana bread. In retirement, she enjoyed water aerobics and hosting friends and family in her home. In young adulthood, she was actively involved in politics and enjoyed working for various candidates over the years. She later worked at Baylor University in the Office of Development and for the Hankamer School of Business in the Center for Entrepreneurship.The family has requested any local women's shelter or hospice program for memorial gifts in her memory. In particular, the Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, would be an appropriate recipient for memorial gifts.Services are pending. A Celebration of Life will be held soon.You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.Tres Hewell Mortuary165 Tor Dr.Seguin, Texas, 78155(830) 549-5912.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
