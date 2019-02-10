Harvey H. Fadal, IIIJuly 1, 1952 - Feb. 6, 2019Harvey H. Fadal, III, 66, of Waco, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Waco. A celebration of his life will begin with a visitation for family and friends that will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A funeral service for Harvey will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with The Rev. Aaron M. G. Zimmerman, Rector of St. Alban's Episcopal Church Waco, officiating. According to Harvey's wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be spread on the beaches of Port Aransas.Harvey was born July 1, 1952, to Harvey H. Fadal Jr. and Frances Helen Fadal. He loved to play. One might say that Harvey could wear a hat for any occasion. He was a kind-hearted person who was all in for just about anything. He enjoyed his family, aggravating his friend Randy Adamson, umpiring, eating, fishing, eating, hunting, eating, watching Texas Ranger baseball, eating, well he pretty much enjoyed doing anything if it required being somewhere and eating. Harvey was a person who loved to laugh and was a young kid at heart who was constantly learning.He had a wonderful childhood and LOVED living.He had fun growing up with his cousins Ed (Sonny), Cheryl, Carroll, and Rose Wayne."For all the times we never realized were so damn special." Harvey had great friends but just a couple of jobs. He worked for Manitou and Alcoa. I know he would like to think that he never worked for anyone but the Lord and his family. The Lord knew he was perfect but Harvey never felt like he quite fit the bill, and his entire family thought he was perfect too. Harvey would like to thank the dialysis team at Lake Shore Kidney Center for struggling through his treatments with him for three years, but there was no way anyone could convince him that living on dialysis was his type of living at all, but everyone has their reasons. He chose to stop treatment and rush home to be with the Lord.He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey H. Fadal, Jr.; and mother, Frances Helen Fadal; son, Nick Fadal; uncles and aunts, Edmond and Marion Fadal and Walter and Lil Fadal.He is survived by the love of his life, Virginia Fadal; son, Davy LaValley; daughters, Renee Cluke and husband, Alan, Cindy Audet and husband, David, and Jamie Hulse; sister, Diane Rose Issa, whom he always said was the most special person in the world to him and her husband, Nizam Issa; nieces, Francie Jallad and husband, Sami, and Sadie Donaldson and husband, Ben; nephew, Wade Issa and wife, Natalia; great-nieces and great-nephews, Sophia, Dianna and Alex Jallad, Gerard Issa and Huck Donaldson; grandchildren, Frankie Cluke and wife, Ashley, Amelia and Sophie Cluke, Paul and William Audet, Emili, Amanda, Kaitlyn, and Sarah LaValley, Miranda and Ethan Romero, and Brayden Holubec; great-grandchildren, Georgia Lynn and HAC (Hudson) Cluke, Caroline Audet, Kaden Hurtt, Bean (Corbin) LaValley and Rylie Price. His love for his wife and family could only be surpassed by his faith in Jesus Christ.Harvey would like to thank Providence Hospice for their care. Harvey loved his dog, Truman, but Bandit always had a special place in his heart so he asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Waco Humane Society.This obituary was written by Harvey himself, prior to his death.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.