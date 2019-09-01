Arianne Rygh ExlineFeb. 13, 1976 - Aug. 29, 2019Arianne Exline, 43, of Waco, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019.A celebration of life service is pending and under the care of Lake Shore Funeral Home.Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

