Arianne Rygh ExlineFeb. 13, 1976 - Aug. 29, 2019Arianne Rygh Exline, 43, of Waco, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, at Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th Street, in Waco, with Pastor Greg Richards officiating.The China Spring community and Cougar Nation lost the biggest heart and kindest soul last week.Arianne Rygh Exline, a devoted wife, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend -- and most importantly a lifelong teacher of children, left our lives too soon.She leaves behind her husband, John Exline, and three sons, Dawson, Tristan, and Caden; mother, Lucia Joanne Rygh; sister, Alysia Rygh Hanes and husband, Kelly; two nieces, Bailey and Belle Salyer; two nephews, Pierce and Grayson; brothers, Brent and Matt Rygh and family; brother-in-law, Todd and Amy Parten and family; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Parten.Arianne dedicated her life to her family, friends, and all of the students that she passionately taught. She embodied an indescribable zeal for loving and lifting others up.The community is asked to dress in bright, vibrant colors. We will gather to share our favorite memories, to laugh and cry, and to remember a loving woman who will be greatly missed always.In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be made to a family fund for John Exline and the boys at Pointwest Bank, Attn: Natalie Hafford, 10101 China Spring Rd., Waco, TX 76708 or call 254-836-8233, please ask for Natalie Hafford www.pointwestbank.com (China Spring branch)As Arianne would often share, "Always be kinder than necessary, for everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle."One Way. Go Cougs!Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
