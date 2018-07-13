Willie Mae EwingApril 10, 1930 - July 10, 2018Willie Mae Ewing, 88, of McGregor, passed away, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Post Oak Cemetery, Oglesby, Texas, with Pastor Mark Cook officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 13, 2018, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas.Mrs. Ewing was the oldest daughter of Justin Otto Yell and Mattie Macyl (Tipton) Yell on April 10, 1930 in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. She attended schools in Oklahoma, Arizona, and California. Willie graduated in 1948 from Vega High School in Vega, Texas, and studied for one year at Durhams Business College in Waco. She married Olan Boyd Ewing on November 15, 1948 in Childress, Texas. Willie was a homemaker and employed by Green Thumb, Rocketdyne, and Hercules, and retired from Hercules in 1989. She was a member of Coryell Community Church in Gatesville, a member of the McGregor Chapter 427 Order of the Eastern Star from 1977 to 2011, loved sewing and horseback riding, and was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Willie was preceded in death by her husband, Olan Boyd Ewing; eldest son, A.B. "Rusty" Ewing; and brothers, Doyle Yell, Wayne Yell, and J.C. Yell.Mrs. Ewing is survived by her son, Lynn Ewing and wife, Lou, of McGregor; daughters, Bobbye Dale Owen and husband, Steve, of Gatesville, Patricia Howard and husband, Charles, of Temple; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jessie Fae Kinsey and husband, Marion, of Amarillo, Connie Sue Nicholson, of Oglesby, and Gayla June Causey, of Brazoria.Memorial contributions may be made to Mark Cook African Ministries, African Fund, First Baptist Church, Oglesby, Texas 76561. Willie was a loving supporter of Pastor Cook's ministry and donations would mean a great deal to her.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.