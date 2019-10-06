Willie Faye EwingNov. 22, 1930 - Sept. 28, 2019Willie Faye Ewing, 88, of Speegleville, TX, went home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Plano, TX. She was born on November 22, 1930 to W.B. Thompson and Orpha Dee Parsons Thompson in Waco.On August 21, 1952 she married Benson Lamar Ewing in Waco, TX.She is survived by her husband, Benson Lamar Ewing; and son, Stan Ewing and wife, Mary of Plano; grandsons, Scott and wife, Holli of Nashville, TN and Brent and wife, Kate of Rockwall, TX and five great-grandchildren, Mason, Tanner and Kayla of Rockwall, TX and Noah and Sadie of Nashville, TN; sister, Mary Louise Woodliff of Waco; brother, Sam Thompson and wife, Carolyn of Jacksonville, TX. and many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.Faye was beloved by all who met her. She was a gifted baker and gardener and always provided a welcoming home to all who needed it. Her faith and love for Christ was evident throughout her life.Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park with the Reverend Terry Graham officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Faye's memory to the First Baptist Church of Woodway, Tx.To share memories, please visit www.wacofhmp.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Waco police arrest man on capital murder charge in March 2018 asphyxiation death
-
Fight cuts short La Vega's game with Liberty-Eylau
-
New grocery store on Valley Mills Drive hopping with activity
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 5 football
-
Waco's power couple to turn former Grand Karem Shrine building into hotel
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.