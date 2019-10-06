Willie Faye EwingNov. 22, 1930 - Sept. 28, 2019Willie Faye Ewing, 88, of Speegleville, TX, went home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Plano, TX. She was born on November 22, 1930 to W.B. Thompson and Orpha Dee Parsons Thompson in Waco.On August 21, 1952 she married Benson Lamar Ewing in Waco, TX.She is survived by her husband, Benson Lamar Ewing; and son, Stan Ewing and wife, Mary of Plano; grandsons, Scott and wife, Holli of Nashville, TN and Brent and wife, Kate of Rockwall, TX and five great-grandchildren, Mason, Tanner and Kayla of Rockwall, TX and Noah and Sadie of Nashville, TN; sister, Mary Louise Woodliff of Waco; brother, Sam Thompson and wife, Carolyn of Jacksonville, TX. and many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.Faye was beloved by all who met her. She was a gifted baker and gardener and always provided a welcoming home to all who needed it. Her faith and love for Christ was evident throughout her life.Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park with the Reverend Terry Graham officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Faye's memory to the First Baptist Church of Woodway, Tx.To share memories, please visit www.wacofhmp.com

Tags

Load entries