Richard Newton EwingApril 26, 1929 - Jan. 26, 2019Richard Newton Ewing, 89, of Waco, went home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 26, 2019.Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 30, at Chapel Hill Cemetery, with The Reverend Debbie Rarick officiating.Richard was born April 26, 1929, in Waco, to Charley and Bonnie Lee (Ledbetter) Ewing. He attended South Bosque School and was one of the last graduating Class of South Bosque High School in 1947.He married Frances Marie Fuchs in Waco on November 6, 1949. He retired from Frank Weaver Pontiac in 1994, after more than 30 years of service. He was a faithful member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church, in Waco, for over 50 years.Richard was a warm, generous person who was devoted to his family. He loved baseball, and especially the Texas Rangers. After visiting all 30 MLB ballparks, he was inducted into the Stadium Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, in 2017.He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; parents; brother, Calvin Ewing; and sisters, Betty Witt Watkins and Bonnie Sue White.He is survived by his son, Ron Ewing and wife, Debbie, of Waco; daughter, Pam Burns of Carrollton; brother, Lamar Ewing and wife, Willie Faye, of Speegleville; grandchildren, Jennifer Boen and husband, Korey, Jason Ewing and wife, Megan, Justin Burns and wife, Meredith, Shannon Bowers and husband, Nathan, Kyle Burns and wife, Karen; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.The family gratefully thanks the staffs of Baylor Scott & White CHF Clinic, Hospital & Hospice for taking excellent care of our Dad and Granddad during this time.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to Beverly Hills Baptist Church of Waco, or to your favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
